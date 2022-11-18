Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $199.92

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.92.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $167.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average is $173.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

