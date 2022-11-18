Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $33.44

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
A number of brokerages have commented on NRIX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $33.90.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
