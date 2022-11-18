Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $33.44

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRIX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $33.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.