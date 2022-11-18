Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $13.40

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $384.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

