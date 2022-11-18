Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price at $2.10

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

