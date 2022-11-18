Brokers Issue Forecasts for The RMR Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The RMR Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

