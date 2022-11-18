Brokers Set Expectations for Ayr Wellness Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
