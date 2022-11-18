Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,318 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. 30,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,914. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

