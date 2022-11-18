Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 149 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RSG opened at $131.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

