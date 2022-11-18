Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,524 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,886,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,672 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE C opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

