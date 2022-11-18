Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,076,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 129,211 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 56.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NYSE:WH opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

