Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $6,796,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $163.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $184.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

