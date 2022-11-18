Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $99.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

