Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,272,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 561,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange Trading Down 4.9 %

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVDX opened at 8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.90. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.