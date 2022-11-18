Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 2,460 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Perrigo by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $32.16 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -165.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.