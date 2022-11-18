Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,470 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,749 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.