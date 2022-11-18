BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Up 5.7%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. 2,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

BRP Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BRP Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $2,344,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

