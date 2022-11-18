BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $720,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

ZBH stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

