BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $216.34 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.95.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.