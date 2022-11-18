BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Target were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 10.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 7.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

