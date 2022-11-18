BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 242 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

