BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 313 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Progressive by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 176,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $128.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

