BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 590 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

