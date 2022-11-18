BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 985 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

