BTIG Research Cuts Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target to $7.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Cue Health Stock Performance

HLTH stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Insider Activity at Cue Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,712.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 225,153 shares of company stock valued at $782,204 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

