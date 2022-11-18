BTIG Research Raises Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $42.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MODN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Model N

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 207,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $115,299.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 207,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,772 shares of company stock worth $1,320,161. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 350.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.