BTIG Research Trims Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Target Price to $8.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Workhorse Group Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of WKHS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.73. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
