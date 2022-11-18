Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,070

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BURBY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.17) to GBX 2,190 ($25.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 605,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

