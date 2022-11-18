Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

