Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CADE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. 11,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $2,232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,940,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

