Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases A$18,780.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Karl Siegling acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,780.00 ($12,604.03).

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cadence Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

