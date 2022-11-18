Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
DTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.