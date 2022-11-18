Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

DTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,654,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

