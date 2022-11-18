Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Target Price to C$15.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark set a C$17.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 4.8 %

TSE NEO opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$8.31 and a 52 week high of C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

