Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.61 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.