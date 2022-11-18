Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.36.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.