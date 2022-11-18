Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$169,118.10 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47.
TSE CP opened at C$103.57 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$106.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
