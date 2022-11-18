Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) PT Lowered to €44.00

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from €50.00 ($51.55) to €44.00 ($45.36) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCCMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cancom from €47.00 ($48.45) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Cancom from €42.00 ($43.30) to €37.00 ($38.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Cancom has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $28.10.
Cancom Company Profile
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.
