Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

NOVN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.34. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Novan by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 985,897 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

