Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 896 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

