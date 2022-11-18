Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $86.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $122.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

