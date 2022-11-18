Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $244,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

