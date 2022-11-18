Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $49,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

