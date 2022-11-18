Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JIRE opened at $50.79 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.39.

