Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 226 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 523,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,369 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $55.57 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

