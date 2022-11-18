Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,379 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

