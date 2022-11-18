Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,517 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.