Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OFSTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 2.9 %

OFSTF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

