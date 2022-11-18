Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OFSTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Carbon Streaming Stock Down 2.9 %
OFSTF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (OFSTF)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.