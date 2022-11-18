Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.16 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.16 billion and approximately $214.79 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.24 or 0.07262806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023154 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,409,626,532 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.