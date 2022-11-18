Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.9 %

CAH stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

