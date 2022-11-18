CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 3.6% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.27% of CarMax worth $38,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 158.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 9.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $65.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

