Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $44.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,445,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after purchasing an additional 337,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

